The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Wednesday with a mission to close out their 2025 National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies via a 3-0 sweep.

But that simply did not turn out right for Dave Roberts' side, as the reigning World Series champions suffered their first loss in the 2025 MLB postseason to the tune of an 8-2 score.

Tommy Edman thrilled fans at Dodger Stadium when he put LA on the board first in Game 3 with a solo blast in the third inning, but the Phillies responded by scoring the next eight runs.

The Phillies blew the game wide open in the eighth inning, where they clobbered Clayton Kershaw for five runs. Edman had a single RBI at the bottom of the ninth but that ultimately was not enough to spark a huge rally for LA.

Despite LA failing to sweep Philadelphia, it's all in the rearview mirror now for Roberts.

“Oh, it is. It's pretty close to being flushed already,” Roberts said when asked during the postgame press conference if it was easy for him to move on from the loss knowing that Tyler Glasnow will start in Game 4 (via SportsNet LA).

“I think if we can look back at this going into this series, and said we're up 2-1, we'd have banked it with Glass [Glasnow] going. So, I feel good with where we're at… I feel good with where we're at and it's certainly flushed.”

Los Angeles swept the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild-Card Round before escaping with back-to-back wins in the first two contests of the Phillies series at Citizens Bank Park.

Glasnow will look to do better this time around, as the Dodgers try to finish off the Phillies again. The 32-year-old Glasnow appeared in relief in Game 1 of the Phillies series, but struggled on the mound, as he loaded the bases in just 1 2/3 innings of work before getting replaced. It can also be recalled that Glasnow had a shaky start in an 8-7 loss to the Phillies on the road in April, allowing five earned runs on two hits in just 2.0 innings of mound duty.

Still, Roberts clearly feels confident that Glasnow will get the job done this Thursday.