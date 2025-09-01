Will Smith came to the Los Angeles Dodgers' rescue with a game-winning homer in their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday evening.

The Dodgers were on offense in the bottom of the ninth inning. The score was even at four runs apiece after the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the eighth frame to tie the game.

It was up to Smith to bring it home for Los Angeles. And that he certainly pulled off as he blasted the solo shot to left-center field.

It marked the fourth pinch-hit walk-off home run of his career, per analyst Sarah Langs. He ranks second all-time, only trailing Jason Giambi.

How Will Smith, Dodgers played against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5), left fielder Enrique Hernandez (8) and right fielder Alex Call (12) celebrate after catcher Will Smith (16) hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Will Smith came through at the perfect time, leading the Dodgers to victory over the Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles was offensively active throughout the first half of the contest. They scored four of their five runs in that span, seeing Freddie Freeman, Pedro Pages and Miguel Rojas deliver the scores.

The Dodgers' bullpen was solid throughout the course of the game. Despite conceding a 3-run homer in the eighth inning, they held the Diamondbacks to seven hits after 34 at-bats. Yoshinobu Yamamato started on the mound as he lasted seven innings, striking out 10 batters while conceding four hits and a run. Blake Treinen earned the win for his display in the ninth inning.

Los Angeles improved to a 78-59 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL West Division standings. They are two games above the San Diego Padres and 10 games above the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Pittsburgh Pirates as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET.

