As some of the talk around the Los Angeles Dodgers has been around Mookie Betts playing shortstop, there has been some speculation that the team would potentially move the star back to the outfield. With the Dodgers' star in Betts having success at shortstop, manager Dave Roberts would give insight into what the team's plan will be.

While Los Angeles is currently in a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Roberts would quiet the noise around the potential move of Betts to the outfield. He would even say twice that Betts will stay at shortstop and not go to the outfield, according to Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times.

“Mookie,” Roberts said, “will not go to right field.”

Looking at the efficiency for Betts at shortstop, he ranks in the 88th percentile in Range and the 74th percentile in Fielding Run Value, according to Baseball Savant. For Roberts, he would speak about how he has adored the “consistency” Betts has brought to the shortstop position for Los Angeles.

“When you’re talking about shortstop play, you’re looking for consistency, and I’ve just loved the consistency,” Roberts said. “He’s made every play he’s supposed to make, and then the last couple of weeks, he’s made spectacular plays. He’s been a big part of preventing runs.”

Dodgers' Dave Roberts on Mookie Betts adjusting to playing shortstop

While the Dodgers look to bounce back after the loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, the question about Betts moving away from playing shortstop seems to be in the dust at the current moment. The situation will likely still be fluid, but the approach is, why change an aspect that has been working tremendously?

“Right now, it’s all instinct instead of the technical part of it, how to do this or that,” Roberts said. “I think he’s free to just be a major league shortstop. I truly, to this day, have never seen a position change like Mookie has.”

It has no doubt been a change for Betts as he has been a six-time Golden Glove winner in the outfield and started the current season struggling offensively. However, his fortunes have changed as he's batting .329 over the last three weeks.

“I love how Mookie is always accountable,” Roberts said. “There’s been times where he’s been really good and times he hasn’t, but he’s never run from having the conversation or owning the fact that he’s underperforming. His work has never wavered. So for me, that’s something that when you’re talking about one of the leaders in your clubhouse, it really resonates with everyone, coaches included. I’m always going to bet on him.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 77-58, putting them at the top of the NL West as they continue the series against the Diamondbacks through the weekend.