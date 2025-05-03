While the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently dealing with yet another stretch of brutal injury luck at the pitcher's mound – a year's tradition for LA's finest – one player who has become borderline automatic is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has rapidly become one of the very best pitchers in the National League.

On the same day he was named the NL Pitcher of the Month, Yamamoto proved why that honor could become a common occurrence for the Japanese sensation, as, in a game notable for a torrential downfall, No. 18 went out to the mound and did what he always does: gave up just one hit and two walks vs six Ks in six innings on just 91 pitches.

Yamamoto's pitches were dropping with perfection, his fastball provided the perfect contrast, and as has become relatively routine for the $300 million man, he earned the win and ran out onto the field to celebrate with his teammates.

After the game, skipper Dave Roberts broke down what he saw from Yamamoto, noting that his second-year pitcher is rapidly becoming an ace right before fans' eyes.

“He's turning himself into a staff ace,” Roberts declared. “And when you look at the handful in the big leagues that, when they get the ball, you know they are going to go six innings, you'll have a chance to win, a good chance to win. They can manage some stress; they are always the best option, and he's putting himself in that category.”

Is Roberts just gassing up his guy after another game well played? Eh, maybe a little bit, but Yamamoto has a .90 ERA over seven games and counting and has consistently been the Dodgers' best arm while seemingly every other part of their pitching game has been falling apart. If Yamamoto keeps playing at this level, he might have more than the moniker “Ace” to show for it, but a Cy Young trophy for his troubles, too.