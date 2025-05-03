The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff is riddled with injuries one month into the season. With Tyler Glasnow adding his name to the list of starting pitchers on the injured list, Yoshinobu Yamamoto stepped up on Friday night. Los Angeles' new ace dominated against the Atlanta Braves, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a double to Austin Riley.

Yamamoto signed a $325 million deal when he joined the Dodgers, and he is worth every penny, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.

Yamamoto found himself in another pitchers' duel, this time against Grant Holmes. Both starters turned in quality starts for their team in a low-scoring battle. Before a rain delay stopped the game in the top of the ninth, inning, the Dodgers were winning the game 2-1. Mookie Betts scored and then hit a home run off of Holmes before Matt Olson launched a homer of his own in the seventh inning.

This isn't the first gem Yamamoto has spun this season. He is the only Dodgers starting pitcher who is playing up to par throughout the season. The only other starter from the Opening Day roster, Roki Sasaki, is struggling with Los Angeles in his rookie season.

Despite a tough start to the year injury-wise, the Dodgers haven't skipped a beat. They won the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees and followed it up with an excellent offseason. Los Angeles added Sasaki, Michael Conforto, and Blake Snell this winter, improving one of the league's best rosters even more.

Just over 30 games into the regular season, the Dodgers sit atop the National League West. However, they aren't running away with things like they usually do. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are right on their tail, enjoying hot starts of their own.

Los Angeles is chugging along through another season. While Holmes limited the Dodgers' offense to two runs in his start, Yamamoto outplayed him. If he continues his dominant start, the Japanese star will receive All-Star and Cy Young consideration.