The New York Yankees have not made many moves this offseason, and there seems to be little to no rush to do so at the moment for Brian Cashman. There have been a few players on the team who have been in trade rumors, with one of them being Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cashman recently spoke about Chisholm and the possibility of trading him, and it sounds like he could be keeping the door open on a deal, according to Bryan Hoch.

“He’s somebody who I think is currently part of the solution, someone that's made us better by getting him two deadlines ago and giving us athleticism,” Cashman said. “He's above-average. He’s an All-Star second baseman, great defense, steals bags, power — all that stuff. He’s been a good get. We will be open-minded. But again, my default is these are all individually good players. We acquired them for a reason.”

Chisholm has a lot of value, and if Cashman thinks that he could get better players or assets for him, it would not be a surprise if he moved on from him. Last season, he was the team's most productive at bat behind Aaron Judge in the lineup, hitting 31 home runs with 80 RBI and an .813 OPS. He'll be in the final year of his contract next season, and it'll be interesting to see what the Yankees will do with him.

There have been rumors floating around that several second basemen could be in trade talks outside of Chisholm, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“A second baseman is going to move. Maybe multiple,” Passan wrote. “There is too much interest in Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan and Brandon Lowe for a deal not to be consummated. It's not just them, either. Jake Cronenworth is available. The Yankees have listened on Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Mets' overhaul could include moving Jeff McNeil.”