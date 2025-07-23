The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a mixed bag as of late but still sit with an impressive record of 59-43 more than midway through the 2025 MLB season. A large culprit for why the Dodgers have performed perhaps slightly below their historic expectations this year has been injuries, both to their pitching staff and members of their rotation.

With this being the case, some were wondering what the Dodgers' approach would be at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Recently, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN named Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith as the best fit for the Dodgers as a trade acquisition.

“Despite their struggles of late, the Dodgers are understandably impervious to concerns. They are too talented to collapse before the postseason,” noted Passan.

Passan also spoke on why Smith would be a good fit for the Dodgers:

“The 26-year-old right-hander's 3.21 ERA is misleading; he has struck out 63 in 42 innings and given up only two home runs. He is a throwback, hurling almost 70% fastballs and not just getting away with it but thriving because of it,” wrote Passan. “And with the Dodgers' bullpen full of unknowns, he is the sort manager Dave Roberts can deploy at any point in the game with great efficacy.”

Smith made his MLB debut with the Guardians in 2024.

An interesting time for the Dodgers

Despite the fact that they haven't quite met the historic expectations impressed upon them at the beginning of the season, no one in Dodger land is panicking, and for good reason.

Before the 2025 campaign, the Dodgers had the rare distinction of being a reigning World Series championship team who got undeniably better the ensuing offseason, signing several key free agents including multiple highly touted pitchers.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers' pitching department has been hit especially hard by the injury bug this year, explaining why their best fit was listed as a pitcher, as described by Passan.

Still, if the Dodgers are even remotely healthy by the time the MLB playoffs roll around in October, they won't be a team that anyone wants to face.

The Dodgers will wrap up their series vs the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.