The World Series is over, and MLB free agency is around the corner. After the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, they could become one of the big teams to chase Bo Bichette, if the star shortstop does not extend with Toronto, according to MLB writer Mark Feinsand.

“No list of potential suitors for a major free agent is complete without Los Angeles, which seems to be in the mix for several players every offseason,” Fensand wrote.

The Blue Jays made a qualifying offer to Bichette, hoping he would accept, and extend his time in Toronto. However, if the shortstop does not accept, he could make the transition to MLB free agency and explore his options.

Bichette is coming off a solid regular season, where he hit .311 while slugging 18 home runs and 94 RBIs while scoring 78 runs over 139 games before suffering an injury in September. This caused him to miss the ALDS and ALCS. Then, he had an explosive World Series, hitting .348 with one home run, six RBIs, and two runs with an on-base percentage of .444.

Article Continues Below

The consensus against the Dodgers chasing Bichette is that they already have a shortstop, as Mookie Betts has played the position for several seasons. However, Feinsand reasoned that it is not something that would necessarily prevent them from going after Bichette.

“Mookie Betts made a smooth transition to shortstop, but the Dodgers can always move him to second base or back to the outfield if they choose to. Second baseman Tommy Edman can also play the outfield, giving the Dodgers a wealth of options if they decide to pursue Bichette,” the baseball insider added.

While the baseball world waits on Bichette's decision, there is the possibility that he can hit free agency. If he does, Bichette could decide that “if you can't beat them, join them” by joining a team that is a consistent contender for the World Series.

Time will tell what Bichette will do, but the Dodgers are always looming, threatening to make a major signing, and Bichette would be another prize on their trophy mantle.