The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2026 season trying to win their third-straight World Series title. However, they'll now have to go into the season without a key hitter in their lineup.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Tommy Edman will open the season on the injured list, via Fabian Ardaya of He is still working his way back from November ankle surgery and has recently progressed to light jogging and agility drills, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

The Dodgers are staying cautious when it comes to Edman. While an Opening Day return was on the wish list of both player and team, Los Angeles doesn't want to rush him back. With dept across their roster, the Dodgers prefer Edman return to the diamond when he is fully health.

When that return does come, Los Angeles will be adding a versatile asset back into their lineup. Since joining the Dodgers in 2024, Edman has played center field, shortstop, second and third base. Roberts will be able to mix-and-match where he gets Edman into the lineup.

Over his 134 total games in Los Angeles, the utility man hit .229 with 19 home runs, 69 RBIs and nine stolen bases. The Dodgers will want him to get a bit more consistent at the plate, but Edman has been a key contributor since his arrival.

Now though, Edman must rehab his injury. While a firm timetable wasn't provided, Los Angeles will be hopeful he doesn't miss a significant amount of time. At the very least though, Roberts and company know Edman won't be available on Opening Day.