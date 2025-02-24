Dustin May drew the loudest first inning applause by the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday. May only threw heat in that solo inning. But one spring training pitch became enough to receive a warm, long-awaited embrace in the 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

The right-handed May unleashed a 95-mph fastball toward Oscar Gonzalez. The Padres batter swung and miss, capping off the inning. May emotionally leaped to the air as he left the mound, then took off his hat to scream inside it. Hugs and high-fives awaited him inside the Los Angeles dugout at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

May struck out 174 batters in his five year career. But this one at Camelback Ranch takes the title of most emotional strikeout. This was May's first K in 21 months — and after overcoming a near-death experience.

The red-haired 27-year-old from Justin, Texas overcame more than major elbow surgery in 2023. He suffered a “freak accident” the following year.

Dustin May gets real about Dodgers comeback

May bit into a piece of lettuce on July 10. But the vegetable didn't go down properly down his throat.

It got lodged instead, tearing his esophagus in the process. May underwent immediate surgery — and never pitched again that year for the 2024 World Series champions. But that single piece of lettuce nearly claimed his oxygen levels.

He surrendered one hit in his truncated time on the hill versus the Padres. But again delivered the most emotionally charged strike. May bared his soul after the game, per Los Angeles Times Dodgers reporter Mike DiGiovanna.

“It felt amazing to be back,” May said after his first live action in nearly two years. “Huge, huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders…I’m alive. I’m glad I’m here. It was just a breath of fresh air, like a new beginning.”

May never returned to full strength until New Year's Day 2025. By that time, the confetti had already fallen and L.A. flocked to another victory parade.

Sunday launched his comeback attempt. He took part in his first game action since May 17, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins. May fanned two batters in that 7-3 win. And Carlos Correa represented the last batter May struck out before facing the Padres' Gonzalez.

His Cactus League debut signals May will indeed work his way back into a deep Dodgers rotation. One that features a highly-anticipated newcomer in Roki Sasaki, longtime L.A. teammate Clayton Kershaw eyeing 3,000 career strikeouts, plus new veteran options in Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

May, though, showed he's still got 95-mph magic left after nearly two years away from the mound.