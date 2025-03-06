Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech rarely starts on the hill now. He wore the Chicago White Sox uniform for his last pre-October start. Kopech did get the call to start ahead of Game 6 against the New York Mets. That NLCS appearance ended a more than year-long absence from throwing the first pitch in an MLB game.

Kopech is buried in the Dodgers' rotation lineup. The arrivals of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki complicates Kopech's starting chances this coming season. He's earning limited action already in spring training. But does he have any thought of starting again for the World Series champs?

The 28-year-old right handed hurler got 100% real about potentially starting again Thursday. Kopech shared via Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation if he's fine with taking on a non-starter role.

“I'm super comfortable in my role now,” Kopech began. “And if this is where my career unfolds as a reliever, then I'm fine with that.”

Does that mean he's accepted the fact he won't start?

“If an opportunity comes to start, I would love to entertain that,” Kopech shared.

Michael Kopech looked resurgent early with Dodgers

The native of Mount Pleasant, Texas arrived to L.A. via a three-way trade on July 29, 2024. The Dodgers, White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals all involved themselves in the Kopech trade. Tommy Edman and Oliver Gonzalez were additional players who surfaced in the Kopech deal.

Kopech first appeared to look like damaged goods when he arrived to L.A. He lost eight games and allowed a 4.74 ERA through 43 relief appearances with the White Sox. But Kopech became unhittable the moment he put on the Dodger blue.

He launched fastballs at his opponents to start his resurgence. His pitch topped at 98.7 mph. Kopech's heat dropped his ERA to 0.53, plus delivered 29 strikeouts. He went a perfect 4-0 on the mound. Kopech even switched off to a 91.1 mph cutter to keep batters in check.

Kopech became a workhorse in the postseason during the Dodgers' title run. He produced nearly four scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and executed both accomplishments in four of five games during the NLDS. Kopech eventually claimed a Game 3 win over the Mets in relief duty before taking the start three games later.

The eight-year pro baseball veteran isn't a lock to start in the March 18 Tokyo Series. Time will tell if manager Dave Roberts starts with Kopech's fastball/cutter in any regular season game soon. But Kopech accepts his relief role, even if it means not starting for the rest of his career.