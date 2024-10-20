Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to their bullpen in Game 6 of the NLCS against the New York Mets on Sunday night. For the second time in this series, the Dodgers will lean entirely on their stable of relief pitchers without using a traditional starter. Michael Kopech is getting the start for Los Angeles and figures to be the first of many arms that Roberts will turn to in this one.

Starting the first inning will be a strange feeling for Kopech, who has not made a start in over a year, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Michael Kopech’s last start was Sept. 20, 2023. He lost his starter’s job in spring training with the Chicago White Sox and has been strictly a reliever this season,” Nightengale posted on X, formerly Twitter. “His longest appearance is 2 innings this year. He starts today for the Dodgers in Game 6 against the Mets.”

Kopech was acquired by the Dodgers midseason and has pitched very well for Los Angeles out of the bullpen. The former White Sox pitcher finished 4-0 in 24 appearances with a 1.13 ERA. He struck out 29 hitters in just 24 innings with 10 walks, so it's understandable why Roberts trusts him to get things started off on the right foot in Game 6.

Before coming to Los Angeles, Kopech was a starter for two seasons in Chicago. He made 52 starts in 2022 and 2023, so while he hasn't done it recently, he does have experience as the first man on the mound.

Game 6 will be Kopech's eighth playoff appearance over two years. He pitched in two games with Chicago in 2021 and has already made five trips to the mound in these playoffs. Kopech has been stellar over the last few weeks for the Dodgers. In 4.1 innings pitched, he has not given up a run and has allowed just one hit, so he has been finding his best stuff recently.