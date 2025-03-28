The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers started the season victorious over the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-4. While many are expecting them to repeat, ESPN host and Olympic gold medalist Jessica Mendoza warns that injuries could hinder their chances.

During an appearance on First Take on Friday, Mendoza made it clear that if the Dodgers can remain healthy overall, they will be on their way toward a potential repeat.

“There is not a team in baseball that is going to be able to stand in [the Dodgers] way,” she said.

.@jessmendoza says injuries are the only obstacle that may keep the Dodgers from winning another World Series title 👀 “There is not a team in baseball that is going to be able to stand in [the Dodgers] way.” 😮 pic.twitter.com/rVYv9ScazC — First Take (@FirstTake) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers currently have 15 players on the injured list. Among them include three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw who sustained a toe injury on March 18. The Dodgers resigned Kershaw to a new deal back in February.

Nevertheless, the defending champions are brimming with confidence with the season underway. The Dodgers are coming off dominating the Chicago Cubs in the three-game Tokyo Series. All systems are seemingly to go for the first World Series repeat since the 2000 New York Yankees.

Could the Dodgers repeat as champions?

The Dodgers are fielding virtually the same players that propelled them to the World Series. On paper, that should make them the easy favorites. The problem is some of their best talent has been raddled with injuries in recent memory.

Their anonymity, Shohei Ohtani is poised to continue his excellence at the plate and potentially start some games on the mound. But he tore his left labrum in Game 2 of the World Series.

Dodgers' shortstop Mookie Betts is recovering from a serious stomach bug that caused him to lose 25 pounds. He is looking to build off improving his skills at short before transitioning back to right field.

The World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, underwent surgery on his right ankle in the offseason. As a result, he is expected to be the DH while keeping his ankle wrapped up. In addition, Freeman will try to play in every game as usual.

So, it seems to be evident that health is the only thing standing in the Dodger's way. If they can keep it together, then the sky's the limit. If they don't, it will be a long season.