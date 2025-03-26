Though the 2025 MLB season hasn't technically started for 93 percent of the league, few players have had a rougher go of things than Mookie Betts.

One of the most heralded players in the MLB right now, Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers are 2-0 after a successful series against the Chicago Cubs in Japan but he was unable to play, as after coming down with a mysterious illness, he was put on ice for the Japan games, losing a reported 25 pounds.

Fortunately, since returning to the United States, Betts has been doing much better, to the point where he might be back on the field for the Dodgers in the not-too-distant future.

Discussing his experience and how he feels now, Betts told reporters on Wednesday that he feels much better following his strange illness in Japan.

“I feel great,” Betts said via Jack Harris. “Awesome. Normal.”

Goodness, that is a relief.

One of the most successful players in MLB today, Betts' return to the Dodgers lineup will be welcomed by the reigning and defending World Champions. He's a former MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger, and the proud owner of a Batting Title in 2018. With three World Series titles under his belt and counting, Betts will look to make that four this fall when, after an unusual pre-season by any criteria, he looks to return to vintage form in this, his 12th professional season in The Show.

Will Betts be ready to roll for the Dogers on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Tigers in their second Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season? Only time will tell, but when he is back to full strength, the rest of the MLB had better take notice, as he'll be on a mission to remind folks that Shohei Ohtani and Freddy Friedman aren't the only certified stars on the Dodgers' roster.