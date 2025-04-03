The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be on the brink of losing their first game since Oct. 29, 2024. The Atlanta Braves had the World Series champs against the ropes with a 5-0 lead. But Shohei Ohtani caused online reactions to erupt — off his walk-off home run.

The left-handed batter sent the baseball flying over the center field wall. Ohtani smacked a changeup pitch from Raisel Iglesias. The 399-foot bomb lifted the Dodgers to the 6-5 comeback win. And Ohtani became the toast of baseball social media following that Bottom of the ninth blast.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander posted his excitement in all caps. Verlander even handed Ohtani a stirring title.

“He's the greatest player in the history of baseball,” Verlander shared on X.

Even a Los Angeles Lakers fan couldn't help but rave about Ohtani.

“Shohei Ohtani aura is incredible man Walks up to the plate, every single fan gets on their feet, first pitch and BAM, its gone Ohtani was made for the bright lights of the L.A. Dodgers,” the fan shared online.

L.A. radio personality Greg Bergman emerged as another who couldn't contain his excitement.

“Hahahaha how fitting!! Ohtani goes yard on a walk-off to complete a 5-run deficit on his bobblehead night. Just amazing how good this team is,” Bergman posted.

Shohei Ohtani shined on bobblehead night for Dodgers star

Ohtani is used to walking in as one of the star attractions in Chavez Ravine. But Ohtani caused a long line that began at 5:30 a.m. PT.

The reigning Most Valuable Player became part of a special bobblehead night. Dodger fans arrived before the sun came up to get their hands on the special bobblehead before the stadium gates even opened.

Turns out the Ohtani-themed night wasn't even a distraction for the superstar. Even manager Dave Roberts wasn't surprised by Ohtani's final moment.

“I just thought he would get on base. But last year on bobblehead night, he hit a grand slam. You just feel like he's going to do something special,” Roberts told the media after the win. “There's no one better.”

Ohtani ripped three hits on five at-bat attempts. The designated hitter scored one run and drove one runner in. He even grounded out on his first at-bat before ending the night with the walk-off moment. Ohtani's homer brings the Dodgers' record to 8-0 overall.