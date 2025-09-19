The Milwaukee Brewers capped off a dominant home sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-2 win on Thursday, and veteran slugger Christian Yelich reached a personal and professional landmark in the process. The veteran outfielder drove in his 100th run of the 2025 season, further fueling the Brewers playoff push as the club builds momentum headed into October.

Christian Yelich’s milestone came in the seventh inning on a run-scoring double that gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead. It marked the second 100-RBI season of his career, signaling a full-circle return to form for the three-time MLB All-Star. His contributions continue to fuel Milwaukee’s offensive engine, especially with the NL Central race tightening in the final weeks of the season.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to highlight the exact moment Yelich notched RBI No. 100 in the clutch.

“100 RBIs for Christian Yelich and a 4-2 lead for the Brewers on his run-scoring double.”

The timing of the 2018 NL MVP’s surge couldn’t be bigger. With only a few series left, every at-bat matters as Milwaukee pushes to secure home-field and stay out of the Wild Card mix.

Yelich finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI. Through 141 games this season, he’s now batting .268 with 144 hits, 29 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 87 runs scored. That production has been crucial for a club that holds a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs with a 94-59 record. The team has gone 65-30 since late May, fueled by timely hitting, elite pitching, and steady defense.

The win completed a dominant sweep of the Angels, with final scores of 9-2, 9-2, and 5-2. It also marked the latest example of the 33-year-old delivering in a key moment, helping Milwaukee secure its league-high 94th victory of the season.

His seventh-inning double pushed the lead to 4-2 and capped a relentless series. In a tightening race, every swing matters, and Yelich’s timing continues to redefine Milwaukee’s margin for error.

Milwaukee now shifts to a road series against the St. Louis Cardinals, with hopes that Yelich's RBI milestone can continue to spark the offense down the stretch.