The Milwaukee Brewers reached resolution with nearly their entire arbitration class, but one notable exception remains unresolved. Attention now centers on catcher William Contreras, who stands alone as the Brewers’ only unresolved case after the filing deadline passed.

The Brewers agreed to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Contreras, pushing the starting catcher toward a formal hearing. The situation places the club’s contract negotiations in the spotlight, particularly given Contreras’ importance as a core contributor. While most of the roster reached agreements, his case followed a different path.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the development on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the Brewers successfully avoided hearings with every other eligible player on the roster while Contreras remained unsigned.

“The Brewers have agreed to deals with all of their arbitration-eligible players, except for William Contreras, who is likely headed for an arbitration hearing, per source.”

Article Continues Below

The arbitration outcome will now be decided by a three-person panel, which must choose between the team’s filing number and Contreras’ submission. Milwaukee’s front office operates under a strict file-and-trial approach, meaning negotiations typically end once figures are exchanged. That policy increases the likelihood of hearings when valuations differ.

Contreras’ arbitration talks stalled after the club declined his $12 million option earlier in the offseason, opting instead for a buyout. That decision signaled a lower internal valuation despite his status as a multi-time Silver Slugger. A modest dip in offensive production last season likely widened the gap between the two sides.

Elsewhere, Brewers roster news told a different story. Milwaukee finalized deals with several key players ahead of the deadline, avoiding a broader arbitration backlog. With Contreras standing alone as the unresolved case, the situation underscores the uniqueness of his circumstances rather than a systemic issue.

As the process moves toward February, the Brewers face a delicate balance. Arbitration hearings require teams to argue against a player’s value, a dynamic that can strain relationships. For a team leader and everyday catcher, the outcome carries implications beyond a single salary figure.