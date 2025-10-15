The Milwaukee Brewers lost 5-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday night. Jackson Chourio hit a lead-off home run on the first pitch he saw, giving the Crew a 1-0 lead. But after that, they managed just two hits off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Now down 2-0 going back to LA, Brewers fans on social media are down bad.

@AntwonTX on X was furious after the loss, “Can't win at home and now having to go to loud insane LA? Chourio was the ONLY highlight. Well try again in the future. Was taking down the Cubs the World Series???

@FormulaHollyMS feels like they are watching a different team than the 162-game regular season. “Not even playing our game anymore. We’re chasing pitches. We’re swinging for the fences. No working counts, no small ball. No patience. Just s*** play. Our pitching can’t do much more.”

@Jordanizsad thought the same thing, “Just abandon everything that got us here. Chase the starter early? No, let’s get all 3 outs by the time they throw 10 pitches.”

The Brewers' replies are full of sad Milwaukee fans, but there are also a lot of happy Chicago Cubs fans there, too. The Crew beat the Cubbies in the NLDS, bringing out an “L” flag in the fashion of Chicago's “W” flag. A lot of fans from the Windy City brought that one back out after Tuesday's game.

The Brewers are not dead yet, however. They lost two consecutive games to the Cubs but bounced back to take Game 5 at home. They were, however, unable to take a game on the road, something they need to do to continue the series. Yamamoto and Blake Snell dominated their lineup in the first two games. Shohei Ohtani will take the mound in Game 3, looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.