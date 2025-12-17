Oregon Ducks' defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is preparing for a massive career transition, but not before finishing what he views as unfinished business in Eugene.

Recently hired as the next head coach at California, Lupoi made it clear that leaving the Oregon Ducks before their College Football Playoff run was never an option.

Lupoi addressed the situation while speaking with reporters this week, explaining that his decision to stay through the postseason was rooted in mutual understanding rather than lengthy negotiations. He revealed that discussions with head coach Dan Lanning about the timing of his departure were minimal because expectations were already aligned.

“People have asked me as well with coach Lanning how that went about, or how that conversation was, and I honestly don't even think we had a single conversation, and it was just a realized expectation of exactly what would be asked of me and what I would want to do,” Lupoi said, via Erik Skopil of 247Sports.

He went on to emphasize the personal and professional loyalty he feels toward the program that elevated his career and supported his family.

“So, I made it very clear over my dead body would I ever leave the individuals here. That, one, they have put myself and my family in this position, and two, I want to finish what we started here,” Lupoi added.

Cal officially announced Lupoi’s hiring on Thursday, marking a homecoming for the Bay Area native. Lupoi played at Cal from 2000 to 2005 and later coached there before building a solid coaching resume with stops at Washington, Alabama, and Oregon, where he has served since 2022. Along the way, he earned a reputation as one of the top recruiters, particularly on the West Coast.

Despite the looming move to Berkeley, Lupoi remains focused on the present. The No. 5 Ducks are set to host the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in Eugene, a matchup that will test Oregon’s defense against a high-powered rushing attack.

At 44, Lupoi becomes the third assistant from Dan Lanning’s staff to accept a Power 4 head coaching role, following Kenny Dillingham and Will Stein. For now, though, his attention remains firmly on Oregon’s postseason goals, with one last opportunity to leave his mark before beginning a new chapter at Cal.