NLCS Game 2 is underway, and Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio wasted no time putting the Brew Crew on the board early. Chourio slammed the first pitch he saw for a home run off of Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Jackson Chourio BLASTS a leadoff HR in Game 2

Chourio is now hitting .364 in the playoffs with a few extra-base hits.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead that did not last long. Dodgers star Toescar Hernandez responded with a home run of his own.

Teoscar Hernandez answers right back with a home run for the Dodgers to tie the game

The Dodgers added another run in the 2nd inning as Andy Pages drove in Kike Hernandez. LA leads 2-1 as the bottom of the 2nd inning is getting ready to start.

The Brewers are coming off a Game 1 loss. The Brewers had a chance to win the game late but couldn't finish off the rally in the 9th inning. This should be a competitive series, but if Milwaukee doesn't win Game 2, then they will have a long shot of advancing to the World Series.