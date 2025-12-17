Many top athletes find it difficult to call it a career, especially when they have an unblemished record, but Terence Crawford appears perfectly content with the pristine boxing legacy he crafted in the 21st Century. He did not receive all the hype and adulation that some of his contemporaries and predecessors did, but the man they call “Bud” has nothing to prove. He is hanging up his gloves as an all-time great.

Crawford announced his decision to retire from professional boxing via a video on his YouTube channel.

“Every fighter knows this moment will come,” the undisputed super-middleweight champion and five-division world champ said, per Sheldan Keay of Boxing News. “We just never know when. I spent my whole life chasing something. Not belts, not money, not headlines, but that feeling, the one you get when the world doubts you but you keep showing up and you keep proving everyone wrong.

“This sport gave me everything, I fought for my family, I fought for my city, I fought for the kid I used to be, the one that had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves, and I did it all my way. I gave this sport every breath I have, every spar, every triumph, every ounce of my heart. I’ve made peace with what’s next. Now, it’s time. Thank you.”

Article Continues Below

Judging by the reflective nature of his comments, the 38-year-old obviously gave this huge move plenty of consideration. Many boxers have done an about-face on retirement, as the allure of wealth and grandeur can be extremely hard to resist, but if Crawford is indeed pressing ahead, he can take the utmost satisfaction in beating Canelo Alvarez in his final bout.

While there are others who have left a stronger impression on the cultural zeitgeist, the ambidextrous fighter was as adaptable and versatile as arguably anyone. He ends his 17-year professional run, at the top with a perfect 42-0 record. Terence Crawford, by his own admission, is at peace with everything he has achieved in this sport. And who can blame him?

“This isn’t goodbye to boxing…it’s a thank you,” he said. “Thank you to my family, my team, my city, and the fans who rode with me through every chapter. Thank you to the sport for shaping the man I am today.”

The Omaha, Nebraska native is excited for what lies ahead.