With the New York Mets losing on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers have become the first team in MLB to clinch their spot in the playoffs. The Brewers will take the help, but they crafted their path to the postseason all on their own.

After a slow start, Milwaukee has climbed back in tremendous fashion and now enter Sunday holding the best record in baseball at 91-58. They're looking to clinch the NL Central, currently holding a 6.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

When the postseason comes, the Brewers will need to hit another gear and prove their regular season success wasn't a fluke. But for now, they're relishing in the fact they're in the playoffs to begin with. To help celebrate that accolade, manager Pat Murphy read an emotional letter from late Brewers legend Bob Uecker, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Howdy boys,” Uecker's message before. “Never a doubt you would get this invitation. You did it by believing. Really miss you guys and I wish I was there. Things are good. God Almighty picked me to be on his team up here. Albeit I'm the third catcher.”

“Told the big guy about you guys. Play hard every night, you're not afraid to play for each other. He's obviously very interested in this group of uncommon goodness. The fact you have the best record in baseball, the best road record in baseball, caught His attention.”

“I know you guys don't really need me, but I'll be on the headset every night watching,” he concluded. “Don't forget, take it all in, enjoy it, keep it light and believe in each other.”

The Brewers then toasted to Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee. His rose to fame after his playing days as Milwaukee's play-by-play announcer. Alongside the longevity, his personality and off the field antics made him a baseball legend.

Uecker passed away in January, just shy of his 91st birthday. But his legacy has lived on through the Brewers. It's clear the team always remained close to him. As Milwaukee prepares to go on an unforgettable playoff run, Murphy wanted the Brewers to understand what Uecker meant to the franchise and use his words as supreme motivation.