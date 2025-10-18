The Milwaukee Brewers headed into Game 4 of the NLCS with one goal: stay alive. Coming back from a 3-0 deficit is ridiculously hard, yes. However, if they wanted to have a chance of doing the impossible, they needed to take it one game at a time… especially against the juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they ran into a brick wall. It's name is Shohei Ohtani. Taking the mound for the Dodgers in Game 4, the Brewers fell victim to the Japanese sensation's prowess. Ohtani turned in arguably the greatest postseason performance of all-time: striking out ten hitters in six scoreless innings while also hitting three home runs en route to a 5-1 win.

After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy couldn't help but give Ohtani props. Murphy also made sure to say that he was proud of his team for getting this far, even though they ultimately fell short at the end.

“We were part of tonight an iconic, maybe the best individual performance ever, in a Postseason game,” Murphy said, per MLB on FOX. “I don't think anybody can argue with that.”

The Brewers' hitting crew struggled all series long against the Dodgers' star power from the mound. They faced four of the best pitchers in the league this series, with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Ohtani all taking the mound for Los Angeles. With the exception of Snell, all of these names allowed just one run in their starts. As for Snell, he didn't allow a single run in his start.

It's a brutal end of the season for the Brewers, who had their best season in what feels like ages. They earned the first seed in the regular season and an automatic bye into the NLDS. There, they overcame their postseason demons and won their first postseason series since 2018 by knocking out the Chicago Cubs. Now, it's back to the drawing board for Milwaukee as they figure out where to go from here.