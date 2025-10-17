The Milwaukee Brewers are facing elimination in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the Championship Series with a dominant pitching performance. Milwaukee has been held to just one run in each of its three NLCS losses. And now the Brewers must contend with Shohei Ohtani in Game 4.

For Derek Jeter, the Brewers’ outlook is bleak. “You’re down three games and you’re facing the No. 4 starter, usually you have a lot of confidence as an offense. You’re facing Ohtani as the No. 4 starter, that’s a tough assignment,” Jeter said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

“I don’t see it. I guess there’s a chance. They said it never rains here [in Los Angeles], it rained all day the other day. So I guess there’s a chance. But it’s a tough uphill climb.”

Brewers face elimination in Game 4 of NLCS

“I hope that Milwaukee shows the world what made them so good. They had the best record in the National League, they have a good team. They just ran into a buzzsaw with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Jeter added.

The Brewers went 97-65 during the regular season, finishing the year with the best record in all of baseball. But the Dodgers’ pitching staff recovered from a myriad of injuries and came together just in time for the playoffs.

Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated the first two games of the NLCS, holding the Brewers to a combined one run on four hits in 17 innings. Tyler Glasnow continued his career revival with a strong outing in Game 3. And now Milwaukee will face Ohtani on the brink of elimination.

The Dodgers’ rotation has been spectacular in the postseason. But even when the Brewers get past the starters, LA’s bullpen has suddenly become unhittable. Once considered the team’s biggest weakness, Dodgers’ relievers have limited Milwaukee to one run on two hits in five innings during the NLCS.

Roki Sasaki’s ascension to the closer role has completely transformed the team’s bullpen. The weakness has become a strength – one of many the Dodgers boast.

Still, the Brewers have been a resilient team all season and manager Pat Murphy will have his club ready to handle adversity. Jose Quintana will get the start in Game 4 with the season on the line.