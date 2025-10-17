The Milwaukee Brewers face elimination as they enter NLCS Game 4 down 0-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the contest taking place on Friday, manager Pat Murphy exuded confidence in himself and his team.

Murphy, who is 66 years old, shared a four-word comment while leaving the pregame press conference, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Based on his comment, it doesn't sound like the Brewers' manager has any plans of not forcing a Game 5.

“I'll see you tomorrow,” said Murphy.

Milwaukee has seemingly been outplayed in the first three games of the NLCS. The Brewers have failed to score more than one run in all three contests. It's been a disappointing series for the franchise, especially considering the club earned the No. 1 seed in the NL. Regardless, Pat Murphy and his players have to find a way to keep this series going against the Dodgers.

The last time an organization came back from being down 0-3 was the Boston Red Sox when they went on a four-game win streak to overcome the three game deficit against the New York Yankees in 2004. Boston went on to win the World Series that year.

With everything on the line, the Brewers are seemingly going all in on Friday night, as the club announced Jose Quintana as the starting pitcher. Additionally, outfielder Jackson Chourio is expected to play after exiting Game 3 early due to a bad leg cramp.

Milwaukee will need the bats to get hot if they hope to earn the win in Game 4. Especially considering the Brewers are facing Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound.