The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball and boast the sport's best record. After making the postseason last year, Brewers manager Pat Murphy won National League Manager of the Year. After Craig Counsell left for the Chicago Cubs, Murphy was thrust into the role with low expectations. Now, with the playoffs a near-guarantee, Murphy could join Atlanta Braves legend Bobby Cox in the history books.

“Pat Murphy became the first Milwaukee Brewers manager to win the Manager of the Year award last season. He’s now the leading candidate to join Bobby Cox as the only manager to win consecutive NL Manager of the Year awards,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

The Brewers have been blistering hot this summer, taking the NL Central lead from Counsell's Cubs. Since May 25, they are 46-26, 11.5 games better than Chicago, and five games better than the Toronto Blue Jays for the best in baseball in that stretch. While there are many reasons for the success, the Brewers have their manager to thank for the surge.

The Brewers thrive on the basepaths and in the field. Players like Brice Turang, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins are vital to their success. Mix that with superstars Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio, and the offense is among the best in the National League. Their pitching depth should make them difficult to beat come October, especially if Jacob Misiorowski gets healthy before then.

The Brewers swept the New York Mets over the weekend to secure their ninth consecutive win. It is their second nine-game winning streak of the season, which on its own would be enough to make a playoff push. But they've been great in between those streaks as well, making them a powerhouse in the National League.

The Brewers finish off their homestand with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates this week.