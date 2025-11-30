Anthony Edwards beat the Boston Celtics in style on Saturday night. Climbing up alongside a franchise giant while doing it. Edwards dropped 39 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 119-115 comeback win over the Boston Celtics, tying Karl-Anthony Towns’ franchise record with his 101st career 30-point game, as highlighted by the NBA Stats X account.

He did it in full “face of the franchise” mode, outdueling Jaylen Brown in a primetime shootout. The Boston Celtics looked in control for most of the first half. Jaylen Brown, a game-time decision with a back issue, came out flamethrowing, 19 points in the first quarter, 27 by halftime.

He finished with 41 points on 17-of-32 shooting, 5-of-11 from deep, plus seven assists, six rebounds, and five steals via the ESPN Box Score, doing everything short of packing the bags for the flight home.

Neemias Queta bullied Minnesota inside with 19 points and 18 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting, anchoring a Boston attack that built a 10-point halftime lead and repeatedly hunted Mike Conley in pick-and-rolls.

Then the third quarter flipped the script. The Timberwolves outscored Boston 35-23 in the frame and caught fire from three after halftime, with Anthony Edwards bombing away and role players finally cashing in open looks.

Anthony Edwards’ final line, 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting, 5-of-11 from three, and 10-of-11 at the line, was loud enough, but the dagger was even louder. A ridiculous, off-balance triple in the final seconds to push the lead to six and effectively end it.

Julius Randle added 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 15 points and eight assists, and Rudy Gobert posted 12 points and eight boards. Naz Reid brought 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Mike Conley’s timely shooting late helped steady Minnesota.

The win moves the Minnesota Timberwolves to 11-8 and keeps them in the thick of the Western Conference race. The Boston Celtics fall to 10-9, left to stew over a wasted monster night from Jaylen Brown.