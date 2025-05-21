The Minnesota Twins entered Wednesday's double header against the Cleveland Guardians hoping to start a new winning streak. Before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers on the road on Sunday, the Twins had won their last 13 games. However, their momentum at home was not stopped against Cleveland, even if it took a walk-off double from Kody Clemens to seal the win.

Minnesota's 6-5 win is their 10th straight win at home. They are on the longest winning streak they have ever had at Target Field, according to the Athletic's Dan Hayes. The began playing there in 2010, but had not strung together 10 straight wins there in the last 15 years. The team's turnaround has vaulted them up the standings in the American League Central division, where they now sit in second place.

Clemens was the hero for Rocco Baldelli in the Twins' win, scoring the final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 29-year-old came in as a pinch-hitter and put the nail in the coffin.

Wednesday's first game was Clemens' 17th with Minnesota after the Philadelphia Phillies traded him in late April. According to Hayes, the four-year veteran is happy with the Twins and needed the change of scenery.

“It's been awesome,” Clemens said. “The stress and worryness is gone. Coming over here, just trying to feel out the personalities of the clubhouse and the staff and trying to figure out where I'd fit was kind of the beginning. Obviously, I got some consistent playing time and finally got on time with my swing. It's been a blessing.”

Clemens' swing has been much better since arriving in Minnesota. He is hitting .317 with three homers in 17 games, numbers that Baldelli will happily take.

The key for the Twins is maintaining their health and holding serve at home. If they can do that, they have a good chance of challenging the contenders in the AL Central for the division crown throughout the season.