The Minnesota Twins saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. After the 5-2 loss, manager Rocco Baldelli was able to reflect on his team's run.

“An amazing run over the last two weeks,” he said, per Matthew Leach of MLB.com. “I had to tell the guys that after the game.”

Now on the other side of their winning streak, the Twins are 26-21 entering play on Monday, sitting five games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

“There's a lot of work to be done, and I told them we're just kind of scratching the surface as far as what we're capable of this year,” Baldelli continued. “That was just a great run of baseball, one of the best two-week spans of baseball I've ever been a part of in my life, and we want to get it going again tomorrow and start a new one.”

The winning streak, the longest in the Majors since 2023 and longest for the Twins since they moved to Minnesota in 1961, wasn't the only one snapped on Sunday. Minnesota pitching had thrown 34 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest such streak in franchise history.

That stretch came to an end in the second inning of Zebby Matthews' Major League debut Sunday on a Sal Frelick RBI single. Matthews gave up three more in the third inning in a rally that began with three consecutive two-out walks. Isaac Collins knocked in two with a base hit after that and Frelick added another with his second RBI single of the game.

“Just kind of got away from me there,” Matthews said. “They were able to hit two singles there, but it’s tough to get away with three walks and then the singles in the same inning. Just got to be better there.”

The Twins can start a new streak Monday night at home against the Cleveland Guardians.