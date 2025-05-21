Shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder Byron Buxton were sent to the injured list after the two collided into each other in a May 15 contest when the Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0. Both players suffered a concussion, and now the club has received a mixed bag of updates for Buxton and Correa.

Reports indicate that Correa, who is 30 years old, has some of his symptoms clearing away, while Buxton is still dealing with some issues, according to Twins writer Betsy Helfand. The Twins' shortstop is set to resume baseball activities soon while the 31-year-old outfielder continues to rest.

“Nick Paparesta said Carlos Correa's concussion symptoms are nearly gone. He's been doing baseball activities and could return relatively soon. Byron Buxton, who has a previous history of concussions, is a little behind Correa.”

The Twins will be glad to have both back in the lineup sooner, rather than later. Correa has looked decent so far this season despite playing below his career average. But there's still time for him to bounce back and be a more reliable option at the plate. Over 148 at-bats, the three-time All-Star owns a .236 batting average and .274 OBP while recording 35 hits, two home runs, and 13 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Buxton has been on fire throughout most of the 2025 campaign. He's been one of the more consistent bats for the Twins, which is the norm whenever he's healthy. The veteran slugger holds a .261 batting average and .312 OBP while totaling 41 hits, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs through 157 at-bats.

Getting Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton healthy will go a long way for Minnesota. The Twins are firmly in the mix of the AL Central, as the club is only five games behind the first-placed Detroit Tigers. However, they don't have a large lead in second place, as both the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are only 0.5 games behind Minnesota.