The Minnesota Twins seem to struggle with injuries year in and year out, and this season is no different. Star shortstop Carlos Correa was the latest of the bunch, missing some time with a concussion.

Correa suffered the injury back on May 15 when he collided with Byron Buxton in the outfield and has missed Minnesota's last five games as a result. He was reinstated on Friday after passing concussion protocol, just in time to take on the Kansas City Royals in the first game of a three-game set.

Before his return to the lineup, Correa talked about how it feels to be back, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.

“I feel great,” Correa said, per Gleeman. “It's just good to be back.”

Correa also said that he was dizzy and had headaches for multiple days after the injury, according to Gleeman. However, he still ended up missing the minimum of seven days in concussion protocol, so all things considered it was a good outcome for him and the Twins. Minnesota also had a day off and got a rainout during their star's absence, so he only missed five games.

The former Houston Astros star has struggled a bit at the plate this season, especially with his usually-great power bat. He is batting just .236 with an on-base percentage below .300 and has 29 strikeouts in 148 at-bats. He also has just two home runs and 13 RBIs in 41 games, both incredibly low numbers for a player who is usually one of the biggest bats at his position.

Regardless, adding Correa back into the lineup will be a big boost for this Twins group and will make them much more difficult to pitch to heading into a crucial divisional series. Minnesota and Kansas City are both five games behind the blistering hot Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the AL Central, so the winner of this series will have an early upper-hand in the division race.

Having Correa back on the field points the arrow ever so slightly back in the Twins' favor.