The Minnesota Twins will play the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 PM EST on Wednesday. Carlos Correa was removed from Tuesday's game due to an illness, however, and he is not in Wednesday's starting lineup, the Twins announced. It is also worth mentioning that Correa has been linked to a Houston Astros reunion in recent trade rumors.

At 51-56 and in fourth place in the American League Central division, the Twins are expected to sell ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Jhoan Duran and Joe Ryan are among potential trade candidates. Correa is another player to monitor, however.

Twins' Correa not in lineup vs. Red Sox

The 30-year-old shortstop began his big league career in Houston, playing with the Astros from 2015-2021. Correa earned a championship while making two All-Star teams in Houston. He's endured ups and downs since joining the Twins, but he did earn an All-Star selection in 2024.

Through 93 games played in 2025, though, Correa is hitting just .267/.319/.386 to go along with a .704 OPS. Correa features the ceiling of an MVP candidate, but one has to wonder how high his trade value is at the moment given his struggles this season.

The Astros are certainly aware of Correa's elite potential, however. They know he is one of the better offensive shortstops in the sport when he is going right. Perhaps Houston would be willing to surrender extra prospect capital in a possible trade as a result.

The Twins' stance on trading Correa is uncertain at the moment. There is no urgency to move him as he is under contract for years to come, but they may be willing to at least listen to intriguing trade offers.

Either way, when it comes to the question of is Carlos Correa in the lineup today vs. the Red Sox, the answer is no. It remains to be seen if he will be available off the bench.

