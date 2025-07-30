With the fear that Isaac Paredes will miss the remainder of the season, the Houston Astros are thinking about trading for Carlos Correa at the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale. Correa is a homegrown product and led the Astros to four division titles, three pennants, and a World Series title.

“Correa, 30, still has $103.5 million remaining on his contract through 2028 with four club options,” Nightengale wrote. “He also has a full no-trade clause. Yet, he has told friends that he would be willing to waive his no-trade for the opportunity to return to Houston, where he and his family still reside in the offseason.

“The Astros surely would demand the Twins to pay a significant portion of the contract in trade talks.”

The Astros offered Correa a five-year, $160 million contract as a free agent after the 2021 season, but he signed with the Minnesota Twins. He signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract before opting out after one season.

Correa is not the same player he may have been offensively, but he's one of the better defenders. He was once a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove winner at shortstop, and when he was with the Astros, he was a .277 hitter with an .837 OPS over seven years. In 2021, he hit a career-high 26 homers with 92 RBI.

This season, he’s hitting .265 with just seven homers, 31 RBI, and a .701 OPS.

The Astros are currently 61-47 and in first place in the AL West, and there's no doubt that they're trying to keep this momentum through the second half of the season.

Outside of Correa, they are also interested in Nolan Arenado and Eugenio Suarez, two players who have constantly been in trade rumors for the past month. It will be interesting to see if the Astros make a move for one of those players and try to improve their roster before it's too late.