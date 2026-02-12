Liam Hendriks has made his way back to the Twin Cities after reportedly agreeing to a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, who added that the veteran reliever's deal includes an invite to MLB camp.

The 37-year-old Hendriks began his journey in the big leagues with the Twins, with whom he made his MLB debut in 2011. He spent his first three seasons in the majors with Minnesota before suiting up for the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

News of Hendriks' MLB homecoming for the Twins has also drawn plenty of reactions from fans online.

“Huge gamble given the injury history but Hendriks at 80% is still better than most. Hope the elbow holds up this time,” commented a fan.

“Liam Hendriks should have always been in Minnesota. He never got a fair chance,” said a social media user.

“Good for him. Hope he makes the team. I’ll always root for him,” another commenter shared.

Article Continues Below

“Is there a player that you’d wanna see get back to his ceiling? I don’t think there is,” a different comment read.

“Now we’re talking. Hope he’s got something left,” one said.

Hendriks' best years were during his time with the Athletics and the White Sox, when he earned all his All-Star nods from 2019 to 2022. Over that stretch, he posted a 2.26 ERA and 114 saves through 226 appearances. Overall in his career thus far, he has 33-36 record, 3.88 ERA and 116 saves across 490 games played.

Injuries have played a major role in his decline over the last few years, having missed the entire 2024 season to rehab and seeing action in only five games in 2023 and 14 in 2025.

The hope for Hendriks is that he'll be able to prove to the Twins that there's enough left in his tank to earn a spot on the team's main roster down the road.