Tarik Skubal will breathe a sigh of relief, as fans now have another pitcher they can needlessly label a “turncoat.” Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan is changing course after initially planning to join the Team USA World Baseball Classic roster for a potential championship showdown. He will now remain at spring training camp with his MLB squad, per the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale.

The Twins are gearing up for the new campaign in Fort Myers, Florida, which is only a couple of hours away from Miami's LoanDepot Park, the site for Tuesday night's WBC final. Nevertheless, Ryan clearly feels it is important to prioritize his responsibilities with the Twins. He threw a 23-pitch bullpen session on Saturday, per Nightengale.

Given the issues the 2025 All-Star dealt with earlier in the year, the idea of taking the hill nine days before Opening Day was bound to drum up some doubt within him and the organization. Ryan sustained back inflammation in February, dashing his original plans to represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic. He has spent spring training getting his body right for the upcoming season, making a WBC appearance an attainable goal.

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There is obviously a risk factor, however, and after further reflection, it seems Joe Ryan is not comfortable breaking his routine. The 29-year-old was one of a few core members Minnesota opted to retain through last year's trade deadline, so management will obviously want to protect him from potential injury setbacks.

A healthy Ryan gives the Twins a better chance at hanging around in the American League Central race, not to mention the potential trade value implications. Although Team USA fans are disappointed, this news could be rendered irrelevant if the Dominican Republic ousts the Americans in Sunday's semifinals matchup.