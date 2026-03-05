The Washington Commanders have a lot of holes to fill as NFL free agency is set to begin next week. On Wednesday, the Commanders took the first step in shoring up one of the team's biggest needs: defensive line.

The Commanders re-signed veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle to a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuttle went undrafted in 2019. However, the New Orleans Saints picked him up off the street. He spent the first four years of his pro career with the Saints before moving to Carolina, playing two seasons with the Panthers.

The last two in New Orleans and only two in Carolina were the most productive of his career. The Commanders' defensive tackle played in all but two games over those four years, amassing 186 tackles, 11.5 stuffs, and 16 passes defensed.

Article Continues Below

He then began the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans, but rarely saw the field, prompting his release. The Commanders picked him up, playing two games for Washington down the stretch.

This move is far from a difference-maker for a defense that struggled in 2025. It is merely a depth move. But backup nose tackle Eddie Goldman is currently injured, prompting Washington to lock up Tuttle for one more season.

Washington allowed more than 141 rushing yards per game last season, good for 30th in the NFL. That will need to change drastically if the Commanders want to contend in the NFC East next season. Even the return of Jayden Daniels cannot change that.

The question is: how aggressive will the Commanders be when free agency begins next week?