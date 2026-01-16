The Minnesota Twins are hoping to get back to the postseason. This is a ball club that has shown flashes of elite play for stretches during a season, but can't seem to make a splash in the playoffs.

As expected, it has been a quiet offseason for the Twins. They sold off a lot of players at the trade deadline in 2025, giving no reason for them to make any major moves this offseason.

The team has some great pitchers on the staff, led by Joe Ryan. The Twins have some solid hitters led by Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis. They have depth at catcher between Ryan Jeffers, Alex Jackson, and Jhonny Peralta. Now, they add another. The Twins have agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with Victor Caratini.

Article Continues Below

Caratini has played for many years in the league, debuting in 2017. He began with the Chicago Cubs and was then traded alongside Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres in 2021. The catcher has then played two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and two years with the Houston Astros. In 2025, Caratini played the second-most games of his career with 114. He played 116 with the Friars. He hit .259 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. His OPS was .728 with 89 total hits on the season.

The Twins recently claimed infielder Vidal Brujan after he was waived by the Atlanta Braves. Brujan had a lot of early success in his professional career, but has struggled to maintain anything in the majors. The hope is that he can benefit from a change of scenery.