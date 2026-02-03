The Minnesota Twins are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2026 MLB season, looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year in 2025. There are several areas of need currently on the Twins roster, including the pitching department, which could certainly use some more depth as the season nears.

On Tuesday, the Twins made a roster move to try to help out in that area as spring training looms later this month.

“Eduardo Salazar signs minors deal with Twins. The RHP has foreign team inquiry clause,” reported MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Salazar is an MLB veteran from Venezuela who has spent time with several franchises in the major leagues, including the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and, most recently, the Washington Nationals.

In the 2024 season with Washington, Salazar recorded a 2.96 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 27 and a third innings pitched.

However, last year, Salazar struggled to produce for Washington, recording an 8.38 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 29 innings of work for the team.

Meanwhile, the Twins are coming off what was a roller coaster of a 2025 season, having gone on a 13-game winning streak toward the beginning of the year in May but ultimately tapering off down the stretch of the campaign and missing out on a playoff bid for the second straight season.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Salazar might play for the team if he is indeed brought up to the major league squad this year.

In any case, training camp for the Twins is set to get underway later this month, with the 2026 MLB season kicking off in late March.