It's been a rough 2025 MLB season thus far for the Minnesota Twins, who currently sit four games under the .500 mark at 47-51 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the Colorado Rockies. The Twins are looking at missing the playoffs for the second straight season after winning in the Wild Card round back in 2023.

One factor that has been blamed for the Twins performing below expectations this year is the regression of third baseman Royce Lewis, who hasn't been as dominant at the plate in 2025 as he was in previous seasons and has now fallen out of the lineup entirely.

Recently, Lewis opened up about his struggles in that department, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

“It doesn’t look the same as a year ago, two years ago,” Lewis said. “My body is compensating for something. … I didn’t realize how much injuries have taken a toll on my body. This is the first year it’s really affected me. I don’t know if it’s because I’m starting to get older. When you’re 20 and get hurt, you’re fine. You come back and have all this energy, and your body reacts differently. I don’t know what it is about it, but it has definitely taken a little bit longer this time to start feeling healthier.”

Lewis also spoke on the frustration of watching himself regress in real time.

“There’s no excuses, and my swing feels good. I definitely can see in video it looks different. That’s not Royce. I want it to be Royce. Where’s Royce?”

Lewis was the number one overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft and made his debut in the big leagues back in 2022.

As he referenced, Lewis has dealt with some injuries over the last two years, including a strained quadriceps that he suffered on Opening Day of the 2024 season and put him on the injured list.

Whatever the reason is, Twins fans would certainly like to see him rediscover his swing sooner rather than later.