Byron Buxton has done it all for the Minnesota Twins this season. The veteran center fielder is putting together a career year, leading the Twins in home runs, RBI, runs scored and stolen bases. And in Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies, he flashed some leather with an incredible catch.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman crushed a Zebby Matthews curveball deep to right center. Harrison Bader gave chase but the ball appeared destined to find the gap until Buxton made the grab, per Talkin' Baseball.

Byron Buxton HUNG ON TIGHT to this fly ball to make the catch!

But as he went to the ground, the ball popped out of his glove. Buxton somehow managed to stay with it as the ball bounced off his leg before he collected it against his chest and held on for the out.

Byron Buxton thrills Twins fans in breakout season

Buxton is having a remarkable season after dealing with multiple injuries, including two knee surgeries, that forced him to miss time over the last three years. Entering Saturday’s game, Buxton is slashing .294/.355/.584 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, 66 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He has a 153 OPS+ and 4.2 bWAR in 79 games for the Twins.

The 11th-year veteran is on pace to set new career highs across the board. And Buxton even hit for the cycle on his own bobblehead day, becoming the first player to record a cycle at Target Field.

The excellent first half earned Buxton his second All-Star Game nod. And he participated in the Home Run Derby, advancing to Round 2 before being eliminated by Junior Caminero.

The 31-year-old center fielder is having a breakout season. So it’s no surprise that the Twins aren’t interested in trading Buxton.

Unfortunately, Buxton’s efforts haven’t lifted Minnesota in the standings. The Twins are three games under .500 and 11 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. However, the team is just 4.5 games back in the Wild Card chase.