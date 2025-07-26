The Minnesota Twins have become a focal point of trade deadline buzz, with elite closer Jhoan Duran emerging as one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market. The 27-year-old has anchored the Minnesota Twins’ bullpen in 2025, posting a dominant 1.90 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 16 saves across 47.1 innings pitched.

As trade chatter intensifies, rumors surrounding Duran's name are gaining serious traction. According to The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman, who shared the latest buzz on X (formerly known as Twitter), multiple clubs have expressed strong interest in the Twins' top reliever.

“#MNTwins trade deadline intel:

– Lots of strong interest in Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.

– Teams looking at Willi Castro more as infielder than outfielder.

– Harrison Bader and Danny Coulombe should have solid markets.

– Less so for Chris Paddack, but he should be tradable.”

The Twins bullpen struggles have only emphasized Duran’s value. Despite his standout performance, Minnesota’s bullpen has blown 25 saves and owns a mediocre 4.15 ERA—making Duran responsible for nearly 40% of the team’s conversions. As a result, he has become one of the most valuable and marketable assets available, especially for contenders looking for strong late-inning stability.

Duran’s arsenal includes a fastball clocked consistently at 101–103 mph, complemented by a splitter and a sharp-breaking curveball. That level of power and deception has teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies calling, and insiders believe the Twins could command two or more top-100 prospects in return.

The Twins' trade deadline outlook is shaped heavily by their current standing. At 50-53, they sit nine games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers in the AL Central and four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. After posting a 19-27 record since June 1st, the club has struggled to gain consistent momentum. With teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays ahead of them in the Wild Card race, selling high on bullpen arms like Duran and Griffin Jax may now represent the smartest long-term strategy.

While no deal is imminent, the flame-throwing right-hander remains one of the Twins’ most valuable trade chips. He’s under club control through 2027 with a team-friendly $4.15 million salary and has paired durability with dominance across four MLB seasons. His 74 career saves and 2.45 ERA only strengthen his appeal to contenders seeking elite bullpen help.

As the trade deadline approaches, the objective is straightforward. If the Twins decide to trade Duran, it will be for a return that matches his elite profile—one capable of reshaping the franchise’s long-term trajectory.