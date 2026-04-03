The Minnesota Twins are set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:10 p.m. Central time. However, Target Field is having other plans.

About an hour before gametime, Target Field has lost power, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Field view shows all the screens around the stadium blacked out, via Kamie Blair.

Oops power went out at Target Field. #GoTwins pic.twitter.com/ItymxHIh1a — Kamie Blair (@KamieBlairTC) April 3, 2026

The Twins are set to host their Opening Day ceremonies before first pitch. With the power outage, that will seemingly be delayed. In turn, the actual start time of the game may be pushed back. Ultimately, Minnesota needs to get power back in its stadium before anything else can commence.

Once the game commences, the Twins will hope for a second power surge from their lineup. So far, Minnesota has been quiet over its 2-4 start. Their 24 runs scored put them tied for 17th. All things considered, it could be much worse. Still, the Twins will be striving for as strong an offense as they can muster in 2026.

On the mound for Minnesota will be Bailey Ober. He'll be looking to bounce back after allowing three runs over four innings in his first start against the Baltimore Orioles. With Pablo Lopez done for the season, the Twins will be counting on Ober atop their rotation with Joe Ryan.

The Twins have already dealt with plenty of chaos between injuries and last season's roster sell-off. They're hoping to at least move forward and rebuild as a franchise with Derek Shelton now at manager. But Minnesota can't even play baseball against Tampa Bay until it can figure out its power situation.