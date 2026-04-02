The Minnesota Twins capitalized on a rare mental mistake to take an early lead against the Kansas City Royals. In an unusual sequence, a lapse in awareness by Kody Clemens and a costly error by Salvador Perez combined to produce the game’s first run.

The moment unfolded in the top of the second inning, when Clemens appeared to misread the count and began walking away from the plate after a pitch that was not strike three. With the at-bat still active, the Royals reacted quickly to the confusion.

Perez attempted to catch Clemens off guard, recognizing the opportunity at home plate. However, the play quickly unraveled. His throw sailed into center field, allowing the Twins to capitalize as the runner from third scored without a play.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast later showcased a video of the mental lapse on its official X, formerly Twitter, drawing attention to the strange sequence.

“Did Kody Clemens think that was the third strike?”

"Did Kody Clemens think that was the third strike?" Salvador Perez seemingly caught Clemens sleeping, but he threw the ball into centerfield allowing the Twins to score the first run of the game pic.twitter.com/E8o0Y4BVeX — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2026

The play reflected a breakdown on both sides. Clemens lost track of the count, while Perez’s aggressive response resulted in a costly error.

As a result, the Twins secured a 1–0 lead without recording a hit on the play. The club seized the opportunity despite the initial confusion.

Moments like this underscore how quickly games can shift. Even brief lapses in focus can have immediate consequences, particularly in tightly contested matchups.

For the Twins, the early run set the tone on the road at Kauffman Stadium, and they now hold a 1–0 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Meanwhile, for the Royals, the sequence is another example of the importance of fundamentals in high-pressure situations.

Ultimately, Minnesota turned a near miscue into an early advantage, demonstrating how opportunistic play can shape outcomes over the course of a long MLB season.