Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is many teams’ clear “golden goose” ahead of this month’s MLB trade deadline, but the Chicago Cubs were recently linked to a similar player with less impressive statistics.

ESPN labeled Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon as a potential Cubs’ target in the event that they do not acquire Suarez.

“Colorado's Ryan McMahon is the consolation prize for teams that miss out on Eugenio Suarez-if he's traded at all, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote. “The Cubs could have interest and would pair him with Matt Shaw as a lefty/righty combo at third base.”

Across 98 games this season, McMahon has hit 15 home runs, collected 39 RBIs, and posted a .711 OPS. While these marks are not awful, they pale in comparison to what Suarez has been able to accomplish so far this season.

Through 99 games, the 34-year-old has slugged 36 home runs, collected 86 RBIs, and earned a .933 OPS.

Chicago’s alleged interest in the former All-Star could be seen as a backup plan of sorts. On Tuesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cubs were one of the teams to reach out about Suarez’s availability.

“Yankees, Mariners and Cubs are among teams to inquire on Eugenio Suarez, whose 36 HR leads the NL (and is tied with Judge, 2 behind Raleigh,” Heyman tweeted.

Arizona will likely be fielding offers up until next week’s deadline. It is possible that the Cubs could be outbid by a more desperate team such as the Mariners or Yankees.

A pivot towards a potential deal for McMahon could be a more cost-effective option, and might grant the Cubs more flexibility to make other moves.

Chicago is currently battling the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central. While they are one game behind their division foe, a 59-41 record is a large enough sample size to convince the front office that they are deserving of additions.