Even in a hypothetical scenario where Citi Field had unlimited fireworks, they might have run out after the historic moment Pete Alonso delivered with the New York Mets. On Tuesday night, Alonso lined a ball to right-center in the third inning off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider for the 253rd home run of his career, passing Darryl Strawberry as the franchise's all-time leader. The milestone came at home, in front of an electric Mets fans crowd.

Addressing the fans from the field, Alonso spoke about the support and energy they've brought all season.

“You guys have been electric all year, coming out, creating a vibe,” he said, emphasizing how much it meant to share the moment in Queens. “And it's just really special. What a blessing, what a gift it is to play this game at this level. I mean, what a gift it is to hit it at home in front of you guys. So, thank you guys,” he added, according to an X post of SNY.

Alonso admitted he wasn't sure the ball would clear the fence when he hit it.

“I mean, to be honest, I didn't think it had enough at first. Right out of the box, I'm like, all right, I got to go three, I guess. But thank God it carried out of the yard.” That opposite-field shot wasn't his only contribution—he later added home run No. 254, giving him six in his last 10 games and helping seal an 11-5 victory.

The 30-year-old first baseman reflected on his journey since his 2019 rookie season, when he set the rookie home run record with 53.

“I mean, growing up as a kid, you never really put yourself in the mind where you could potentially be a franchise leader one day in home runs. That just doesn't really cross your mind. And it's just really special,” he said. He credited staying healthy and consistent as the keys to reaching this point, and expressed his desire to keep producing for many more years.

Strawberry's mark stood for over 37 years and was achieved in 1,109 games. Alonso needed 965 games to break it, with 4,118 plate appearances compared to Strawberry's 4,549. Although his current contract runs through 2026, Alonso focused on Tuesday night on the victory and sharing the celebration with the home crowd.