Fresh off a World Series title run, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered this MLB Free Agency stretch knowing they can rely on Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki — an almost unfair collection of star power that gives them rare pitching and roster security. That strength is exactly why Tyler Glasnow has been labeled a “sleeper” in Dodgers trade talks. One MLB insider even singled him out as a surprising but logical candidate, not because of poor performance, but because the Dodgers finally have the flexibility to explore moves most contenders can’t.

Tyler Glasnow delivered a sharp 2025 season for the Dodgers. He went 4–3 with a 3.19 ERA and tallied 106 strikeouts across 90.1 innings. He also handled the postseason spotlight with poise. In Game 6 of the World Series, he came out of the bullpen and earned the save, turning into the unexpected hero who pushed the series to a decisive Game 7. And in that final game, he threw 2.1 tense innings, allowed three hits and one run, and struck out two. He never unraveled. Performances like that usually guarantee a rotation spot. Instead, they sharpened his value on the market.

Why the Dodgers suddenly see Glasnow as a “sleeper” trade tag

Executives and insiders pointed to one clear factor. The Dodgers already anchor their rotation with Ohtani, Yamamoto, Snell, and Sasaki. They’re also developing arms like Emmet Sheehan. In that kind of system, Glasnow turns into a rare surplus piece. He would start for almost every other contender. That gives the Dodgers a valuable option — a player they can flip to bolster the lineup or fortify the bullpen without lowering their rotation’s ceiling.

The Dodgers front office operates with patience. They wait for the deal that expands their margin, not just their payroll. Moving Tyler Glasnow would be painful after his postseason grit, but it could also unlock the final upgrades they need.

So the question turns toward Los Angeles: will the Dodgers keep their rotation loaded, or is this the trade that sends the MLB Free Agency into overdrive?