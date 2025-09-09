The Cincinnati Reds dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to the San Diego Padres in 10 innings Monday night at Petco Park, but not before Spencer Steer delivered one of the defensive highlights of the season. The third baseman’s incredible catch in the ninth inning temporarily saved the game and gave Cincinnati a chance to push it to extras.

With the score tied 3–3, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth ripped a liner that appeared destined for extra bases. Steer sprinted to his left and made a full-extension grab, crashing to the ground while holding onto the ball. The play preserved the tie and forced a dramatic extra frame. The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing the effort in a clip that quickly went viral.

“Hell of a grab by Spencer Steer to send this game to extras”

The Padres trailed 3-0 before storming back with three runs in the sixth. Yu Darvish allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings pitched, while Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo battled through blister trouble and flu symptoms but matched him with five innings of two-run ball. The Reds bullpen held San Diego in check until the 10th, when Cronenworth advanced on a bunt and scored on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s sacrifice fly to walk it off.

Offensively, the club rallied in the sixth behind an Austin Hays’ home run and an RBI single from Elly De La Cruz. But the Reds couldn’t capitalize after Steer’s defensive gem, going down quietly in the 10th inning to end the night.

The Reds sit at 72-72, while the St. Louis Cardinals slipped to 72-73. Cincinnati remains six games behind the New York Mets for the final National League Wild Card spot, leaving zero margin for error down the stretch.

Even in defeat, Steer’s play highlighted the grit that has kept the Reds hanging around in the playoff chase with less than three weeks left in the season.