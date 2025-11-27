San Diego Padres trade chatter is heating up as the 2025 MLB offseason starts to take shape in the last week of November, and the annual Hot Stove season brings a wave of speculation—with the Friars once again in the thick of it.

Tatis Jr. remains one of baseball’s most electrifying and valuable players, making any trade talk dramatic. Despite the Padres’ reported need to cut costs and adjust payroll, a respected MLB voice is throwing cold water on the idea. The Foul Territory show shared The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal’s opinion on X (formerly Twitter), shutting down rumors about the shortstop-turned-outfielder.

“The Padres trading Fernando Tatis Jr. seems more like a fantasy than a reality, says @Ken_Rosenthal.”

The Padres trading Fernando Tatis Jr. seems more like a fantasy than a reality, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/Vt3j0mDMbw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

While the 26-year-old remains a fixture of the franchise, his contract structure and service time highlight just how difficult a trade would be. Tatis has a little over 6 years of MLB service time headed into the 2026 regular season and is under contract through the 2034 season. Signed in 2021, his 14-year, $340 million deal averages over $24 million per year. He’s not eligible for free agency until 2035, making him a long-term investment for San Diego. Any move involving him would require a massive return—both in talent and financial flexibility—which is why insiders continue to view such talk as unrealistic.

Now, the Padres' front office appears to be standing firm. Rosenthal’s comments indicate that, while teams may inquire, the organization isn’t seriously entertaining a blockbuster trade involving the three-time All-Star slugger. Moving Tatis and his contract would certainly relieve some financial strain, but the cost in fan loyalty and on-field star power would be significant. Instead, the team is more likely to explore trading other pieces to help stabilize the payroll.

The Padres’ 2025 season ended with a 90-72 record and an NL Wild Card berth, showing the current core can still contend—despite a Game 3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Tatis and Manny Machado led the offense, while A.J. Preller aims to reset CBT penalties. Rosenthal’s insight suggests the team won’t move its franchise cornerstone anytime soon.