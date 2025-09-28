The Seattle Mariners’ historic 2025 season is creating potential scheduling challenges for the Seattle Seahawks, as both teams could host games in overlapping time frames, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After clinching their first American League West Division title since 2001, the Mariners are set to host the winner of the AL Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series (ALDS), with Games 1 and 2 scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 5, at T-Mobile Park.

This postseason setup may conflict with the Seahawks’ upcoming home games. The Seahawks are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5, with a 1:05 p.m. local kickoff at Lumen Field, which is just a tenth of a mile from T-Mobile Park. If the Mariners’ Game 2 of the ALDS is scheduled at the same time, city officials have indicated that the Seahawks’ kickoff could be pushed back anywhere from 90 to 150 minutes.

“The infrastructure of the area surrounding the Mariners' T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks' Lumen Field—which are practically next door to each other, a mere one-tenth of a mile apart—is not designed to support two games played at the same time and would create logistical issues that include a chaotic traffic situation along with overcrowding,” Schefter wrote.

The scheduling complexity could extend to Monday, Oct. 20, when the Seahawks are set to host the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. ET in the second game of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. Should the Mariners advance to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and host a Game 7 that day, a first pitch could be set for 4:30 p.m., forcing the Seahawks to delay kickoff by approximately 150 minutes. However, this scenario is contingent on the Mariners being the higher-seeded team and the series reaching its seventh game.

The Mariners hold priority in scheduling for postseason games under a longstanding agreement, meaning MLB sets start times for playoff contests. Officials are likely to finalize Game 2’s start time after the conclusion of the AL Wild Card Series, likely by Thursday or Friday of the upcoming week.

When the Mariners reached the playoffs in 2022, a potential ALDS Game 4 coincided with a Seahawks home game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the conflict was avoided when the Mariners were eliminated a day earlier. Off to a flying start at 3-1 in 2025, the Seahawks are on the march, and beating NFC West rival Cardinals on Thursday night has made it clear they can’t drop the ball on their home-field schedule.