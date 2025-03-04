In baseball, it is all about the future. Because of that, we are going to rank the 25 best prospects ahead of the 2025 MLB season. To be eligible for this list, a player must meet rookie eligibility requirements. That entails having fewer than 130 major league at-bats, having fewer than 50 major league innings pitches, and being on a major league active roster for fewer than 45 days.

Every prospect is different. Some were former high draft picks, while others were unheralded until proving their worth in the minor leagues. Additionally, some elite MLB prospects are nearing major league debuts, while others are still in the lower levels of the minors. This ranking is just about predicting which prospects will eventually become the best players in the major leagues.

1. Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers, RHP

ETA: 2025

The heir apparent to Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki will actually be teaming up with the fellow Japanese superstar whom he has often been compared to. Sasaki first rose to fame when he broke Ohtani's high school records. He isn't your average prospect, as he has been dominating in the NPB for the last few years and shouldn't spend a day in the minor leagues. His splitter is his best pitch and is widely regarded as one of the most unhittable pitches across all of baseball.

2. Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox, OF

ETA: 2025

Roman Anthony has stuffed the stat sheet with massive numbers at every level through the minor leagues. He can hit for average and power, and he has superstar potential.

3. Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals, OF

ETA: 2025

Dylan Crews' LSU teammate and the only player drafted above him in 2023 was Paul Skenes, and we've already seen how much of an impact he has made in the majors. Skenes is already one of the best MLB players in 2025, and Crews might not be far behind him. He is also being fast-tracked to the majors.

4. Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox, LHP

ETA: 2025

There simply aren't as many left-handed pitchers in baseball as there are righties. Noah Schultz is the best left-handed prospect in the sport. The pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization looks like something you'd build in a video game. He stands 6 feet 9 inches tall, and he has tons of movement on his pitches.

5. Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians, 2B

ETA: 2025

The most recent number one overall selection, Travis Bazzana did nothing but put up huge numbers at Oregon State. Now, despite playing A+ ball in his first pro stint last season, he is expected to quickly make his way to the major leagues.

6. Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles, C/1B

ETA: 2025

The Baltimore Orioles had arguably the best farm system in baseball for the last few years. They are no longer there thanks to a number of players graduating from their prospect status – including three former number one prospects (Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday) – but the team still has some great young players in the minor leagues. Samuel Basallo is the best of their bunch. He is the best catching prospect in baseball, but his bat will be the reason he finds success. Because of that, and Rutschman's status as the starting catcher, Basallo may spend more time at first base and DH going forward.

7. Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies, RHP

ETA: 2025

Like Schultz, Andrew Painter is a mountain of a man (6-foot-7). That alone, along with his nasty “stuff” and fastball that touches triple digits gives him sky-high potential. However, the pitcher is still working his way back to form after Tommy John surgery that cost him his 2023 and 2024 seasons.

8. Carson Williams, Tampa Bay Rays, SS

ETA: 2025

Things fell apart for the Tampa Bay Rays when they lost their shortstop, Wander Franco, to some nasty off-the-field allegations. The team happens to have the best shortstop prospect ready to make an impact in the majors, though. If Carson Williams can improve his pitch selection and cut down on the strikeouts, he has all of the tools to become one of the best players in baseball.

9. Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins, OF

ETA: 2026

The 2023 MLB Draft is starting to look like one of the best classes in recent memory. Walker Jenkins was only the fourth outfielder drafted that year, but he might end up being the very best. Jenkins is a plus-hitter with plus power. He is also our first prospect on this list with an ETA after this upcoming season.

10. Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers, RHP

ETA: 2025

High school right-handed pitchers being drafted high in the draft is a rarity, but the fact that the Detroit Tigers took Jackson Jobe third overall in 2021 should go to show just how talented he is. Jobe can touch triple digits with his fastball. His velocity can make him a lot of money, but his changeup is a nasty counter, too.

11. Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles, 3B/1B

ETA: 2025

The Orioles sure know how to develop hitting prospects, and Coby Mayo seems to be next in line to become a superstar position player in Baltimore. Mayo isn't a great defender, but he can absolutely rake out of the right side of the batter's box.

12. Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds, RHP

ETA: 2025

Just like the only player drafted before him in 2024, Chase Burns has a chance to reach MLB soon despite his recent draft status. Burns is a flamethrower and a great athlete for the pitching position.

13. Max Clark, Detroit Tigers, OF

ETA: 2027

Max Clark has often been compared to Walker Jenkins throughout his career. We give Jenkins the slight advantage in our 2025 MLB prospect rankings because of slightly better power potential, but Clark can still become a superstar.

14. Jordan Lawler, Arizona Diamondbacks, SS

ETA: 2025

Jordan Lawler appeared in the World Series in 2023 before injuries slowed him down last season. Still, that experience at the highest level of baseball will come in handy as he transitions from prospect to major leaguer. Lawler is arguably the best speed threat in these rankings.

15. Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies, 3B/OF

ETA: 2026

Charlie Condon didn't have much of a prep career to speak of, which led to him redshirting as a freshman before bursting onto the scene at Georgia. He ended up going third overall in 2024, and although his pro debut was far from perfect last year, he still has the potential to sore up these rankings before eventually debuting in the majors.

16. Ethan Salas, San Diego Padres, C

ETA: 2027

The number one international prospect in 2023 signed with the San Diego Padres when he was only 17 years old. His youth has led to struggles in his young career, but Salas still has tons of potential, and he should get better with more experience and as his body starts to fill out.

17. Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox, Utility

ETA: 2025

Kristian Campbell can line up all over the place on defense. On offense, he is still a great contact hitter, but he has also improved his power in the minor leagues.

18. Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals, 1B/LHP

ETA: 2026

The Kansas City Royals in 2026 seem to be committed to Jac Caglianone playing first base, but there is still potential for him to become a two-way player. Even if the Florida product never steps foot on the bump again, he can still become one of the best home run hitters at the major league level.

19. Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox, SS

ETA: 2025

The Red Sox are starting to have an overly crowded infield. Both Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers ranked inside of our top 50 MLB players list for 2025, and it is unclear who will be at the hot corner between those two. Trevor Story, while injury-prone, is still a talented ball player, too. Now the Red Sox have to worry about how to integrate both Campbell and Marcelo Mayer. Mayer is a natural shortstop, but he might factor into the third-base equation, too. Regardless, it is the bat that really gets Boston fans excited.

20. Chase Dollander, Colorado Rockies, RHP

ETA: 2025

Pitching at Coors Field is never easy, but Chase Dollander has the potential to become the ace that the Colorado Rockies have long coveted.

21. Kyle Teel, Chicago White Sox, C

ETA: 2025

Catchers with offensive potential are just so rare, which is why three backstops make our list of the top 25 MLB prospects. Teel is one of many recently added prospects that the Chicago White Sox have brought in during their rebuild which has included a plethora of trades. Teel will have to compete with Edgar Quero for the long-term catching position in Chicago. Teel might not have the ceiling of Basallo or Salas, but he might be the most well-rounded of the catchers in this ranking.

22. Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees, OF

ETA: 2025

As a pure hitter, Jasson Dominguez could rank as a top-10 MLB prospect. He has tons of strength and could be a 30-plus home run hitter. His defense is worrisome, though. The outfielder was error-prone when he reached the majors last season, and his mistakes are usually drastic. He might be forced to stick in the outfield in the New York Yankees organization, too, considering there are already so many sluggers who need to play DH on that team.

23. Leo De Vries, San Diego Padres, SS

ETA: 2027

The Padres love shortstops (and international prospects), and they have another one waiting in the midst in Leo De Vries. De Vries is somehow even younger than Salas, so the Padres might not get returns on their prospect investments for a while, but their farm system will be noteworthy for years to come.

24. Sebastian Walcott, Texas Rangers, SS/3B

ETA: 2026

Another extremely young player, Sebastian Walcott has held his own against older competition throughout his young career. Walcott has tons of power potential.

25. Jesus Made, Milwaukee Brewers, SS

ETA: 2028

Jesus Made made a name for himself because of his unique name, but he has also turned into one of the best prospects in MLB. The 2024 international signee went from MLB.com's 22nd-ranked international prospect that year to one of the most productive minor leaguers real quick. Made hit .331 during his first stint playing professional baseball, and he looks like one of the best contact hitters in the lower levels.